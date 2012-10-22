Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Relocates to Santa Barbara

Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Inc. has relocated its Central California office from Goleta to Santa Barbara.

The new address is 3916 State St., Suite 1A. The phone number is 805.683.2409, and the fax number is 805.683.2419.

“We have grown and had eight productive years in our Goleta location,” said Dr. Stephen Cullen, P.G., senior vice president. “We’re looking forward to continuing to provide a very high level of service to our valued clients from our new Santa Barbara location.”

DBS&A is a water resources and environmental consulting firm providing comprehensive services in groundwater and surface water hydrology and soil science. Particular areas of expertise include hydrogeologic investigations, water resources planning and development, water rights, studies of contaminant transport in soil and groundwater, numerical modeling, remediation of soil and groundwater, and environmental expert services support.

DBS&A supports clients nationwide with special emphasis on the Western United States. In addition to offices in New Mexico and Texas, DBS&A has three offices in California — Newport Beach and Oakland, in addition to Santa Barbara.

— Danielle Aronson represents Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Inc.