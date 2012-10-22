Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:06 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Relocates to Santa Barbara

By Danielle Aronson for Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Inc. | October 22, 2012 | 6:32 p.m.

Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Inc. has relocated its Central California office from Goleta to Santa Barbara.

The new address is 3916 State St., Suite 1A. The phone number is 805.683.2409, and the fax number is 805.683.2419.

“We have grown and had eight productive years in our Goleta location,” said Dr. Stephen Cullen, P.G., senior vice president. “We’re looking forward to continuing to provide a very high level of service to our valued clients from our new Santa Barbara location.”

DBS&A is a water resources and environmental consulting firm providing comprehensive services in groundwater and surface water hydrology and soil science. Particular areas of expertise include hydrogeologic investigations, water resources planning and development, water rights, studies of contaminant transport in soil and groundwater, numerical modeling, remediation of soil and groundwater, and environmental expert services support.

DBS&A supports clients nationwide with special emphasis on the Western United States. In addition to offices in New Mexico and Texas, DBS&A has three offices in California — Newport Beach and Oakland, in addition to Santa Barbara.

— Danielle Aronson represents Daniel B. Stephens & Associates Inc.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 