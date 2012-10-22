Check Out Independent High School Options at Free Event

Twenty California independent high schools will be represented at the annual Santa Barbara Independent School Night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. this Wednesday at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

Students of all ages and their parents are welcome.

This free event is great for students interested in exploring their options when it comes to independent high school education. Not only will Santa Barbara area schools be present, but also a variety of boarding schools from throughout the state.

Representatives will be present from Anacapa School, Army and Navy Academy, Besant Hill School, Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Cate School, Dunn School, Garden Street Academy, Idyllwild Arts Academy, Laguna Blanca School, Midland School, Oak Grove School, Providence Hall, San Domenico School, Santa Catalina School, Southwestern Academy, Squaw Valley Academy, Stevenson School, Thacher School, Villanova Preparatory School and The Webb Schools.

For more information, call Crane Country Day School at 805.969.7732 x127.

— Julia Davis is an admissions associate for Crane Country Day School.