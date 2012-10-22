Letter to the Editor: Capps, Maldonado Both Support Israel

The citizens signing this letter are members of the Israel Task Force of Santa Barbara, which includes the top professional and volunteer leaders of major Jewish organizations in this county. We are deeply involved in working for close and positive relations between Israel and our elected officials.

From time to time, some of us have differed with positions taken by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara. However, we are troubled by ads currently being aired on local media outlets that attack Rep. Capps with allegations that appear to be fabricated or exaggerated.

Rep. Capps has a positive voting record on issues of real importance to Israel, such as foreign aid, the Iron Dome Support Act and the recent resolution to intensify sanctions on Iran.

We note also that Abel Maldonado is a good friend of Israel. We are fortunate to have in this congressional district two candidates who support the Jewish State.

There’s a long list of policy and character issues on which voters can choose between the two candidates. We are happy to say that Israel is not one of them.

Rabbi Steve Cohen, Congregation B’nai B’rith

Rabbi Evan Goodman, executive director, Santa Barbara Hillel

Lauren Katz, president, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

Peter Melnick, president, Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara

Michael Rassler, executive director, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara

Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer, Community Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara

Rabbi Ira Youdovin, chair, Jewish Community Relations Council of Santa Barbara

Ron Zonen, immediate past president, Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara