Michael Hopkins Rejoins Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Board

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased announce that Michael Hopkins has rejoined its Board of Trustees.

Hopkins is executive vice president of corporate development and legal for Ice Energy, a distributed energy storage company.

Before joining Ice Energy, Hopkins practiced law for 18 years as a partner with Bennett Jones LLP, a pre-eminent Canadian law firm recognized internationally as a leader in the fields of energy and climate change. He specialized in the development and financing of power projects, served on the firm’s Executive Committee and led its Utilities Group, International Group and Independent Power Group.

Hopkins left Bennett Jones at the end of 2002 to lead the workout of a private data center developer that resulted in its sale. After the sale of that company, he co-founded a geospatial information services company and assisted several other startups.

Hopkins is a member of the Board of Chancellors of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, a member of the Board of Directors and past chairman of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada, past chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and a member of the Board of Directors of Integrated Marine Education and Research Expeditions.

He is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and has presented papers at meetings of the Canadian Petroleum Law Foundation, the Canadian Bar Association, the Independent Power Producers Society and the Canadian Corporate Counsel Association.

Hopkins received a bachelor of arts degree and a law degree from the University of Ottawa, a master’s degree in law and economics from the University of Miami in Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alberta.

He is married to Mary Lee Hopkins. They reside in Santa Barbara.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.