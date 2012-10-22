Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:18 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Michael Hopkins Rejoins Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Board

By Sarah Ettman-Sterner for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute | October 22, 2012 | 1:21 p.m.

Michael Hopkins
Michael Hopkins

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute is pleased announce that Michael Hopkins has rejoined its Board of Trustees.

Hopkins is executive vice president of corporate development and legal for Ice Energy, a distributed energy storage company.

Before joining Ice Energy, Hopkins practiced law for 18 years as a partner with Bennett Jones LLP, a pre-eminent Canadian law firm recognized internationally as a leader in the fields of energy and climate change. He specialized in the development and financing of power projects, served on the firm’s Executive Committee and led its Utilities Group, International Group and Independent Power Group.

Hopkins left Bennett Jones at the end of 2002 to lead the workout of a private data center developer that resulted in its sale. After the sale of that company, he co-founded a geospatial information services company and assisted several other startups.

Hopkins is a member of the Board of Chancellors of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, a member of the Board of Directors and past chairman of Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Canada, past chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute and a member of the Board of Directors of Integrated Marine Education and Research Expeditions.

He is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and has presented papers at meetings of the Canadian Petroleum Law Foundation, the Canadian Bar Association, the Independent Power Producers Society and the Canadian Corporate Counsel Association.

Hopkins received a bachelor of arts degree and a law degree from the University of Ottawa, a master’s degree in law and economics from the University of Miami in Florida and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alberta.

He is married to Mary Lee Hopkins. They reside in Santa Barbara.

— Sarah Ettman-Sterner is the director of communications for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 