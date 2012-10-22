Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:14 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Students Holding School Board Candidates Forum

By Hannah Koper for San Marcos High School | October 22, 2012 | 3:18 p.m.

This Thursday, the San Marcos High School Associated Student Body and Leadership class will host a Santa Barbara Unified School District School Board Candidates Forum.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and last until about 8:30 p.m. on the Antigone Stage in the San Marcos High School auditorium.

This will be an entirely student run and organized event. Students will write and ask questions and moderate the session in order for high school students and the community to hear the positions and ideas of the four candidates.

The event is open to all residents of the school district, and all are encouraged to attend. By hosting this event, the San Marcos High School Associated Student Body and Leadership class can participate in the election process and educate themselves and others about the various issues affecting the SBUSD.

The four candidates for the SBUSD School Board are Ed Heron (incumbent), Lou Segal, Gayle Eidelson and Pedro Paz.

The entire community is also welcome to attend the San Marcos Gourmet Food Truck Festival before the forum. The festival occurs every second and fourth Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. on the corner of Hollister and Turnpike. It features seven gourmet food trucks with dinner and dessert selections.

San Marcos High School is located at 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

— Hannah Koper is a student at San Marcos High School.

