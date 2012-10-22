Santa Maria Business to Host Election Rally to Support Educators, Inform Public

A public event titled “Nurture the Educator’s Day” designed to support teachers, administrators and support staff and also inform the public on education-related California ballot propositions will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Acupuncture Center of Santa Maria, 225 E. Mill St.

The event is designed to support educators and advocate for public funding for schools through the passage of Proposition 30. Speakers will include current leaders in education. including Santa Maria area candidates for school and college boards.

Educators and support staff are invited to arrive earlier, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., for complimentary massage, seated relaxation acupuncture and chair yoga stretching. Food and refreshments will be provided to educators and support staff.

“In over two decades of clinical practice, I have witnessed alarming increases in stress-related illnesses among teachers, administrators and support staff as demands increase and resources dwindle,” event host Dr. Herb Kandel said. “One purpose of this event is to give local educators some well-deserved relaxation and stress relief to send the message that we cherish their critical role in our society.”

Donna Kandel, keynote speaker for the event, is a mathematics teacher at Nipomo High School and president of the Lucia Mar Unified Teachers Association.

“Our schools — our students, most of all — have been hurt by the enormous cuts in funding,” she said. “Passage of Prop. 30 is critical for public schools. But Prop. 32 may have even larger long-term implications. If Prop. 30 passes, but we fail to defeat the deceptive Prop. 32, we will have won a battle but lost the war, because the voices of educators throughout California — those who have been the staunchest and most dedicated advocates for students — will have been silenced.”

Teachers associations throughout the state have made a concerted effort to support Prop. 30 and oppose Prop. 32.

— Herb Kandel is a licensed acupuncturist with the Acupuncture Center of Santa Maria.