‘Topside Thursday’ Wine Tasting to Benefit Santa Barbara Navy League

The Santa Barbara Navy League is hosting a Topside Thursday event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Summerland Winery, 2330 Lillie Ave. in Summerland.

Proceeds from the event will be used to provide support and recognition to men and women of the SBNL’s adopted military units.

The event will include wine tasting, a raffle and appetizers sponsored by Main Course California. The guest speaker will be Lt. Jeffery Fry, U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment, who will discuss “Supporting the USS Halsey Visit.”

Tickets are $20 for Navy League members and $25 for nonmembers. The event fee is waived for guests who become new Navy League members, as well as uniformed members of adopted units.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or via email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or by calling 805.879.1775.

— Melinda Johanssonn for the Santa Barbara Navy League.