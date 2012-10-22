Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Protesters Cited in Security Breach at Vandenberg AFB

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | October 22, 2012 | 11:53 p.m.

Two protesters were cited and one arrested over the weekend for federal trespass after illegally entering Vandenberg Air Force Base, according to base officials.

The Rev. Louis Vitale, 80, and Rebecca Casa, 30, were the first to be cited when they were stopped about 6 p.m. Saturday near a base entry gate, according to Kathi Peoples, a 30th Space Wing Security Forces spokeswoman.

Security forces apprehended Vitale and Casa after they became suspicious of their vehicle and because both previously had been barred from the base.

Theodore Kayser, 22, was arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday for trespassing near an inactive facility located not far from the north base perimeter, Peoples said.

Kayser was detained and released eight hours later at Ryon Park in Lompoc, while Vitale and Casa were escorted off Vandenberg property after receiving citations.

Vandenberg officials say there was no impact to ongoing missions.

“It is the right of every American to gather in peaceful protest as well as to practice free speech, and we as military members work daily to ensure those rights are protected,” said Col. Nina Armagno, 30th Space Wing commander. “However, when they illegally enter Vandenberg property, our base defenders must take action to ensure the safety and security of all personnel and property.

“Thanks to the swift response by our security forces and vigilance by all base personnel, we were able to safely handle base trespassers this weekend while continuing to provide superior access to and from space for the joint force and our nation.”

The breach of the base’s backcountry security zones was the first in nearly a decade, and also coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Cuban missile crisis, according to a release sent out Monday by the Alliance to Resist Robotic Warfare & Society.

Both the Los Angeles Catholic Worker and Vandenberg Witness groups — which stand against the base’s “global pattern of violent high-tech military abuse”— have the release posted on their websites.

Other participants in the nonviolent trespass eluded security patrols while crossing fences and hanging banners on nuclear first-strike missile silos, according to the release.

The groups also claim to have conducted “an unauthorized Christian prayer liturgy and exorcism of evil” inside Vandenberg boundaries. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 