Indulge in Wine, Jewelry and Chocolate at CALM Auxiliary Event

The CALM Auxiliary is setting the stage for its second annual Wine Jewelry Chocolate event.

On Nov. 1, the women of the CALM Auxiliary will host the popular event from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Montecito Country Club. The event will feature chocolate tastings by local chocolatiers, wine tasting and 30 jewelers displaying their rings, necklaces, bracelets and more, all of which will be available for purchase.

Of special interest will be a CALM Vintage Jewelry table, made up of jewels and charms from the personal jewelry boxes of the Auxiliary members.

Admission is free, and there is a suggested donation of $10 for the wine tasting. A percentage of all sales will go to CALM, to support its child abuse prevention and treatment programs and services.

Indulge in delicious chocolates from the following chocolatiers: Chocolate Gallery, Shaybu Chocolates, Jessica Foster and Robitaille Holiday Mints.

Enjoy tastings from the following local vintners: Justin Vineyards & Winery, Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, Pali Wine Co., Stag’s Leap Winery and Wild Horse Winery.

Try on and purchase beautiful creations from the following jewelers: Sweet Cedar, Lifsart, MiJuleree, WG Design, Miss Behavin’, SB Silver Fox, Pavanne Jewelry, Ritmo Watches, Timely Jewels, Jewelry by Naomi, Jewelry by Rebecca, Kimberly Vyn Designs, Thomas Rhodes, Carla Reeves, Caroline Rutledge, Encanyo, Claire Van Blaricum, Elisabeth Pfauter, Gwen Silverman, Jacqui Wou, Janey Cinzori, Kelly Travers, Kelsey Ferguson & Ashley, Liberty Hanson, Nancy Mires, Rachel Kett, Rosa Farmakoff, Spenderella, Erin Pearson and CALM Vintage Jewelry.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.