Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:54 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Karen Dwyer: 5 Factors to Consider When Weighing a Job Offer

Simple steps to make informed decisions about your next opportunity.

By Karen Dwyer | October 22, 2008 | 9:49 p.m.

When you’re looking for a new job, you hope to find the perfect position with all the right perks and benefits, but employers can only afford to provide their employees with so much. So whether you’re juggling multiple job offers and deciding which one to accept, or trying to get the best deal out of an offer, take the time to rank these five factors so you’ll know what questions to ask your potential employer to land the best opportunity.

Karen Dwyer
Karen Dwyer
Job duties — Surprisingly, in a recent Express Employment Professionals job blog poll that also included flexible scheduling, compensation, health-care benefits and opportunities for advancement, interesting work ranked as the top must-have for a job. If this sounds like you, make sure you know what type of work you’ll be doing. There will be some parts of every job that you don’t like, but knowing you will enjoy the majority of your tasks will increase your chance of job satisfaction. After you’re offered a position, ask your potential employer questions such as, “What’s the worst part of this job?” and “What’s a typical day like?” to figure out if you want to do this job day in and day out.

Income — Obviously money is a high priority for many people. If you rank income at the top of your list, it’s good to have an amount in mind and back it up with research, but don’t immediately turn down a job offer that doesn’t match what you expected. Instead, inquire about what you would need to do on the job after you accept the position to increase your salary. You might be able to earn more by taking on additional responsibilities or increasing your education. Or, ask your potential employer, “How much money could someone make in this position?” to see how quickly you could begin earning the amount you desire.

Scheduling options — Whether you need a flexible schedule to attend to family matters or prefer working a four-day workweek to have more time for your favorite activities every weekend, make sure to ask your potential employer what the “real” work hours are for the position so you aren’t surprised after you start the job. Then, ask if the position allows for a flexible schedule, four-day workweek or telecommuting and under what circumstances those options are available.

Career opportunities — Ask your potential employer about the possibilities of moving up within the company from this position, and what opportunities would be available to you for your professional development. Also, ask how long the average time is to receive a promotion. You can also ask how others have moved up within the company, what positions they started in, and where they are now.

Health care — If health care is your No. 1 deciding factor, ask your potential employer specifics about what is provided, including how much the company pays, what your portion costs, and what’s included, such as dental or vision. Be sure to ask if the plan will cover your family as well. If you’re already covered on your spouse’s health-care plan or don’t require it, ask if you can opt out of the health-care plan for a higher salary or opt for another benefit.

Whether you’ve already received a job offer or are still searching for the right one, these are five important factors to consider when weighing an offer. You might be able to trade one benefit for another to create the perfect package of benefits for you and your family. So, rank each factor according to your needs so you can determine what you want to negotiate for. You’ll be able to make a more informed decision if you determine your top priorities and ask your potential employer the right questions.

What Do Job Seekers Want?
Interesting work 26%
Compensation 23%
Flexible scheduling 18%
Opportunities for advancement 17%
Health-care benefits 13%

Click here to view Express Employment Professionals’ job blog poll.

Karen Dwyer is owner of Express Employment Professionals, 9 W. Figueroa St. Click here to contact her or call 805.965.6900.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 