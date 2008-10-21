A Slow Food Nation Is a Growing Opportunity

Sustainable practices are increasingly in vogue and increasingly diverse, perhaps no more so than in the Slow Food movement. The wide range of offerings were on full display last month at Slow Food USA’s first public national gathering in San Francisco. As a member of the national nonprofit group, and also because I have served as a leader of the Santa Barbara chapter, I was excited to attend.
The moniker Slow Food was chosen as a counter to “fast food” and our speedy way of life. Slow Food is a call to return to tasty, healthy, local, well-grown food, whether it is homemade or prepared in a restaurant. This is accomplished, in part, through education, by supporting farmers who use sustainable growing and producing methods, and by gathering people together to celebrate the pleasures of the table. These are just some of the many things Slow Food does.
The organization got its start in 1986 in Italy, the land of all things delicious, when founder Carlo Petrini and friends protested the construction of a McDonald’s restaurant at the Spanish Steps in Rome. More than 20 years later, there are more than 85,000 adherents worldwide. Slow Food USA opened its doors about 10 years ago, with Santa Barbara being one of the first chapters, or “conviviums” as the movement refers to them. U.S. membership is now about 15,000.
My Slow Food adventure began with a fundraising dinner at the hip Orson Restaurant, where I met other friends from Santa Barbara and San Francisco. The pricey dinner raised money for Next Course, a food education program for teens. Several high school students, who had helped procure our beautifully prepared vegetables at a local farmer’s market (including the best gazpacho I’ve ever eaten), were in attendance and spoke enthusiastically about the program, their families, and their plans for the future.
Saturday found my food buddy, Mara, and me at the Taste Pavilion at Fort Mason Center. Inside an enormous warehouse, food was beautifully displayed at individual, architect-designed “booths” in these categories: beer, bread, charcuterie, cheese, chocolate, coffee, fish, honey and preserves, ice cream, native foods, olive oil, pickles and chutney, spirits, tea and wine. In addition to the displays, a “green kitchen” housed famous chefs giving cooking demonstrations, such as David Chang from Momofuku in New York City, cookbook author Deborah Madison and Alice Waters of Berkeley’s Chez Panisse.
We met Alice Birchenough, from Sweet Home Farm in Elberta, Ala., who had brought cheese samples from her 15-count herd of Guernseys. She doesn’t sell outside of her state, as she doesn’t make enough cheese to. We also learned from her that Alabama is a “dairy-deficient” state, meaning it doesn’t make enough milk and cheese to supply all its residents, who must import dairy products from elsewhere as a result.
We met several other cheese makers while we waited, some of whose products I’ve been buying for years. This, plus the other producers we met that afternoon, turned out to be one of the most exciting parts of the Slow Food Nation experience. The producers were thrilled to share their work, to have their products tasted and appreciated by so many, and to network with other farmers and food workers from across the nation.
Sunday was a “free” day for my friend and me, as we participated in no-cost Slow Food events. We headed downtown, where San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza lawn was transformed into a victory garden complete with vegetables (which are being harvested through November and have been used to supply the city’s food bank programs). It was a glorious garden display, surrounded by a farmers market and various food vendors, and hay bales where one could set a spell while eating, digesting and soaking up the ambiance. We purchased really good salami and cheese sandwiches on crusty bread, drizzled with oil and vinegar. We also sampled a vegetarian offering from the Indian booth: channa masala and basmati rice with tamarind chutney.
That evening it was back to Fort Mason Center for the film, Our Daily Bread. An Austrian film by Nikolaus Geyrhalter, the 2005 movie is a close-up, un-dialogued look at factory farming. I have been in the food business for 30 years, but even I was surprised by the way much of our foods are grown. It is a must-see for anyone who eats.
Geri French, a registered dietician practicing in Santa Barbara who attended one of Slow Food Nation’s speaker panels, reported that as Slow Food helps shape the policies of food politics, the group is beginning to focus on pressing issues such as the treatment of farm workers.
French also attended the field trip that looked like the most fun to me — a tour of Marin County farms and food producers, such as Marin Creamery and Hog Island Oyster Co.
However, I came away from the weekend feeling incredibly fortunate — to live at a time when farmers markets are booming once again; to live in a city, Santa Barbara, where there are eight great farmers markets each week, three of them within a seven-minute drive from my house. I came away inspired, to cook a lot at home; shop the weekly farmers markets for more and more of the organic produce and meats, eggs, honey, nuts, fish and dairy products my family uses; and to keep my garden stocked with as much as I can reasonably grow.
At Slow Food Nation, I was temporarily surrounded by an abundance of others who are keenly interested in what they eat and how it is grown. It was a moving experience and I can’t wait until the next one.
Janice Cook Knight is a writer, cookbook author and cooking instructor in Santa Barbara. She teaches cooking through SBCC’s Adult Education and Fairview Gardens Farm. Click here to visit her Web site.