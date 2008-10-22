Kids Speaking Up: Nuclear Energy Powers a Renewed Debate

One may wonder what is going to happen in the next 50 or 100 years; the shape the economy will be in, whether we will be at war, what we will use to power our homes. With gas prices gyrating on a daily basis, and oil at $71 a barrel, the future of energy may seem like a grim prospect. Instead of focusing on clean renewable energy, such as solar, wind and hydropower, some corporations are advocating less environmentally friendly forms of fuel, like nuclear energy.

Nuclear energy is a form of man-made power, and is produced in nuclear reactors (located on nuclear power plants), where the nuclei of atoms are split, causing energy to be released. It may seem simple, but the result is quite dangerous to the life of both humans and the Earth. If something goes wrong in this process, the slightest mistake, large amounts of radiation could be released into the atmosphere and endanger everything in its path. For example, in 1986 at a Soviet nuclear power plant in Chernobyl (now part of Ukraine), a reactor overheated and released massive amounts of radiation. Not only did this kill dozens of people, but thousands were and still are affected by cancer, degenerative heart disorders and birth defects associated with this catastrophe.

Although not at the same magnitude, events similar to Chernobyl have occurred a little bit closer to home. Three Mile Island, a power plant in Pennsylvania, also had a reactor overheat in 1979, and though no one was reported injured, many were evacuated and it took several years and millions of dollars to clean up the waste that had been leaked.

With the expansion of nuclear energy, just imagine what would happen if something went wrong at a power plant located somewhere near Los Angeles or New York City. Millions would have to be immediately evacuated, causing mass chaos. If the radiation — which is invisible — got to the city before anyone could do anything about it, the biggest unnatural disaster in the history of the United States would take place.

Supplementing the risk of a nuclear disaster occurring at a power plant, there is also the threat of toxic nuclear waste. Currently, the country’s nuclear waste is being stored at Yucca Mountain, a high-level radioactive storage site in Nevada. Although posed as completely safe, there is evidence that cracks in the rock at the site will allow radioactive material to escape into the atmosphere over time. That’s not a problem if the waste is no longer toxic though, right? Yes, but the problem is the United States’ nuclear waste will stay hazardous for millions of years to come.

These events may seem like enough to scare off advocates of nuclear expansion, but it has slowly been gaining popularity in the past years, mostly for one reason: nuclear energy is cheap. On average, one kilowatt of energy costs about 1.76 cents, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute, which looks great compared to as-expensive-as-ever foreign oil. Although cheap fuel may seem like an answer to one of the problems of the current economic crisis, we have to keep in mind the impact our actions will have for the fate of not only planet Earth, but humanity as a whole.

Dos Pueblos High freshman Katie Fearon is a member of Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.