Tennis: Singles Play Powers Dos Pueblos Past Arroyo Grande

After sweeping singles, Dos Pueblos wins six of nine doubles sets.

By Liz Frech | October 22, 2008 | 12:56 a.m.

A “totally focused” Dos Pueblos girls’ tennis team ignored hot, heavy air and set its sights on Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, capturing a 15-3 victory over the visiting Eagles.

The Chargers swept in singles with great efforts from senior co-captain Erica Cano, freshman phenom Lauren Stratman, “steady-as-she-goes” Hayley Edwards and “all-business” Shelbi Nigh. In dubs, Dos Pueblos took six of the nine sets, thanks to experienced veterans Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves; “energized” seniors Sofia Pasternack/Anna Slyutova; “Comeback Kids” Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys; and “dynamite pair” Nicole Eskenazi/Amy Sagraves.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos, which plays at Westlake on Wednesday, improves to 15-2. Arroyo Grande is 8-4.

Dos Pueblos 15, Arroyo Grande 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Hayley Edwards 2-0
Shelbi Nigh 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 2-1
Sofia Pasternack/Anna Slyutova 1-0
Nicole Eskenazi/Amy Sagraves 1-0
Sofia Pasternack/Hannah Zimmerman 0-2

Arroyo Grande Singles:
Hayley Veah 0-3
Leanne Beekstrom 0-1
Mia McKinstry 0-3
Haley Smith 0-1
Mackenzie Bedford 0-1

Arroyo Grande Doubles:
Emily Carlson/Sierra Robertson 2-1
Hayley Aumiller/Alli Martin 1-2
Caitlin Milich/Kim Turner 0-3

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

