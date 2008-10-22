Tennis: Singles Play Powers Dos Pueblos Past Arroyo Grande

A “totally focused” Dos Pueblos girls’ tennis team ignored hot, heavy air and set its sights on Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, capturing a 15-3 victory over the visiting Eagles.
Dos Pueblos, which plays at Westlake on Wednesday, improves to 15-2. Arroyo Grande is 8-4.
Dos Pueblos 15, Arroyo Grande 3
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Hayley Edwards 2-0
Shelbi Nigh 1-0
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 2-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 2-1
Sofia Pasternack/Anna Slyutova 1-0
Nicole Eskenazi/Amy Sagraves 1-0
Sofia Pasternack/Hannah Zimmerman 0-2
Arroyo Grande Singles:
Hayley Veah 0-3
Leanne Beekstrom 0-1
Mia McKinstry 0-3
Haley Smith 0-1
Mackenzie Bedford 0-1
Arroyo Grande Doubles:
Emily Carlson/Sierra Robertson 2-1
Hayley Aumiller/Alli Martin 1-2
Caitlin Milich/Kim Turner 0-3
Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.