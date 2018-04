Tennis: Singles Play Powers Dos Pueblos Past Arroyo Grande

The Chargers swept in singles with great efforts from senior co-captain Erica Cano, freshman phenom Lauren Stratman, “steady-as-she-goes” Hayley Edwards and “all-business” Shelbi Nigh. In dubs, Dos Pueblos took six of the nine sets, thanks to experienced veterans Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves; “energized” seniors Sofia Pasternack/Anna Slyutova; “Comeback Kids” Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys; and “dynamite pair” Nicole Eskenazi/Amy Sagraves.

A “totally focused” Dos Pueblos girls’ tennis team ignored hot, heavy air and set its sights on Arroyo Grande on Tuesday, capturing a 15-3 victory over the visiting Eagles.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >