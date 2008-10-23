Budget Blues Forcing County to Shut Down for 2 Weeks During Holidays

Public-safety personnel will stay on duty, but thousands of employees will lose their pay during the furlough.

Reacting to a deepening financial crisis, Santa Barbara County will shut down over the holidays for the first time in years, meaning county-run programs such as health clinics, courts, the planning department and mental-health facilities will be closed.

As part of the deal, which the county Board of Supervisors approved last week, about 3,000 county employees — or three-quarters of the county’s entire staff — will lose nearly two weeks of pay.

The furlough means most county government departments will be closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5.

However, public-safety personnel will stay on duty during the period, county spokesman William Boyer said.

“The bad guys will still be apprehended,” he said. “Fires will still be put out. Paramedics will still respond to heart attacks, car crashes, those types of things. Those things will not be impacted at all.”

But the administrative portions of the public-safety departments will shut down, he added.

The county also has tried to minimize the effect on children’s clinics, but couldn’t do very much. In short, the clinics will be open for four days during that 15-day window: Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30. Some physicians and other personnel will be on call.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the furlough last week, shortly after listening to a sobering budget report indicating that the county’s expenses exceeded revenues in 2007-08 by $8 million. County officials say their finances have been pummeled by skyrocketing retirement costs and the mortgage meltdown, which has ravaged North County.

In addition, the supervisors were told that the department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services may owe the state $31.5 million because of Medi-Cal billing discrepancies for treating the mentally ill.

The furlough, meanwhile, is expected to save $10 million for the 2008-09 budget.

Boyer said he believes that this is the county’s first mandatory furlough since the recession of the early 1990s.

Not all of the county’s employee unions have agreed to the furlough. Holdouts include attorneys in the district attorney’s office, as well as several hundred workers from SEIU Local 721 in the social-services department, Boyer said.

Although the furlough will help reduce the number of necessary layoffs, it won’t prevent them altogether.

In fact, several employees will be laid off from the social-services department because of cuts in the state budget for Medi-Cal, Boyer said.

He was careful to note that the cuts to that department are not out of retaliation for its union balking at the furlough, although he added that, in general, the more departments that agree to the furlough, the fewer layoffs there will be.

“There is that ancillary correlation,” he said.

Boyer said the county soon will post updated information on its Web site giving more specifics about how the closure will affect services.

At the Oct. 14 meeting, Supervisor Salud Carbajal thanked the employees for their sacrifice.

“I think it’s great our employees stepped up to the plate to jointly come up with a solution that will minimize layoffs,” he said. “I know it’s not easy. They are taking a hit financially.”

Supervisor Janet Wolf lamented the temporary closure of the children’s clinics, such as the Franklin Clinic on the Eastside.

“I don’t think it’s a perfect program,” she said. “I know the caveat is there is backup, but it still is not the same as having them open.”

