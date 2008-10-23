Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Budget Blues Forcing County to Shut Down for 2 Weeks During Holidays

Public-safety personnel will stay on duty, but thousands of employees will lose their pay during the furlough.

By Rob Kuznia, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 23, 2008 | 9:20 p.m.

Article Image
A mother and her children wait outside the Franklin Clinic, which, like other children’s clinics, will be open for only four days during a 15-day window over the holidays because of the county’s budget woes. (Rob Kuznia / Noozhawk photo)

Reacting to a deepening financial crisis, Santa Barbara County will shut down over the holidays for the first time in years, meaning county-run programs such as health clinics, courts, the planning department and mental-health facilities will be closed.

As part of the deal, which the county Board of Supervisors approved last week, about 3,000 county employees — or three-quarters of the county’s entire staff — will lose nearly two weeks of pay.

The furlough means most county government departments will be closed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 5.

However, public-safety personnel will stay on duty during the period, county spokesman William Boyer said.

“The bad guys will still be apprehended,” he said. “Fires will still be put out. Paramedics will still respond to heart attacks, car crashes, those types of things. Those things will not be impacted at all.”

But the administrative portions of the public-safety departments will shut down, he added.

The county also has tried to minimize the effect on children’s clinics, but couldn’t do very much. In short, the clinics will be open for four days during that 15-day window: Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30. Some physicians and other personnel will be on call.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the furlough last week, shortly after listening to a sobering budget report indicating that the county’s expenses exceeded revenues in 2007-08 by $8 million. County officials say their finances have been pummeled by skyrocketing retirement costs and the mortgage meltdown, which has ravaged North County.

In addition, the supervisors were told that the department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services may owe the state $31.5 million because of Medi-Cal billing discrepancies for treating the mentally ill.

The furlough, meanwhile, is expected to save $10 million for the 2008-09 budget.

Boyer said he believes that this is the county’s first mandatory furlough since the recession of the early 1990s.

Not all of the county’s employee unions have agreed to the furlough. Holdouts include attorneys in the district attorney’s office, as well as several hundred workers from SEIU Local 721 in the social-services department, Boyer said.

Although the furlough will help reduce the number of necessary layoffs, it won’t prevent them altogether.

In fact, several employees will be laid off from the social-services department because of cuts in the state budget for Medi-Cal, Boyer said.

He was careful to note that the cuts to that department are not out of retaliation for its union balking at the furlough, although he added that, in general, the more departments that agree to the furlough, the fewer layoffs there will be.

“There is that ancillary correlation,” he said.

Boyer said the county soon will post updated information on its Web site giving more specifics about how the closure will affect services.

At the Oct. 14 meeting, Supervisor Salud Carbajal thanked the employees for their sacrifice.

“I think it’s great our employees stepped up to the plate to jointly come up with a solution that will minimize layoffs,” he said. “I know it’s not easy. They are taking a hit financially.”

Supervisor Janet Wolf lamented the temporary closure of the children’s clinics, such as the Franklin Clinic on the Eastside.

“I don’t think it’s a perfect program,” she said. “I know the caveat is there is backup, but it still is not the same as having them open.”

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 