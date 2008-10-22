Goleta Stepping Up Police Patrols for Halloween Weekend

Goleta will be gearing up for the Isla Vista Halloween celebrations with is tried-and-true formula of saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints and a zero-tolerance for misdeeds committed while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Halloween is historically the rowdiest time of year for Isla Vista, which has a large student population. Visitors often make the trek to the tiny enclave, and by Halloween night many streets are packed with costume-clad students, many of whom are intoxicated and unruly.

Alcohol-related arrests typically spike during the Halloween festivities, which begin on a Friday this year and could go into the weekend.

The Isla Vista Foot Patrol will be out in full force. Sheriff’s deputies and the CHP also will be around to monitor the nearby Goleta neighborhoods for errant party-goers. Residents are encouraged to call 9-1-1 to report emergencies and disturbances that need immediate attention.