Human Rights Campaign Notes Rep. Capps’ Work on LGBT Issues

By Sarah Ethington | October 23, 2008 | 11:19 a.m.

Rep. Lois Capps on Thursday received recognition from the Human Rights Campaign for her outstanding record in support of issues of importance to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender communities.

“I am pleased to receive this recognition for my efforts to fight for equality for all Americans,” Capps said. “While we have made great progress in extending the promise of America to all of our citizens, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation, we still have challenges remaining. All Americans will benefit when discrimination against our LGBT brothers and sisters is a thing of the past, and I will continue working toward that goal.”

HRC’s scorecard is based on votes and support of various bills, including those to combat hate crimes based on sexual orientation, end discrimination in the workplace, and support HIV treatment. Capps’ record was 100 percent in support of the issues highlighted by HRC in the 110th Congress.

Capps also has been an outspoken opponent of Proposition 8, which would ban gay marriage and enshrine discrimination in the California Constitution.

“Rep. Capps has been a longtime friend to HRC and the LGBT community. We proudly endorse her and value her support,” Human Rights Campaign President Joe Solmonese said. “Since her election to the House in 1998, Rep. Capps has been a vigorous advocate for the ideals that make this country great — fairness, justice and equal opportunity. HRC is proud to support her re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Established in 1980, the Human Rights Campaign is the largest national gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender civil rights organization. It has more than 725,000 members and supporters nationwide. Click here to view the full HRC report.

Sarah Ethington is campaign manager of the Friends of Lois Capps 2008 campaign.

 
