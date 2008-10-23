Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:28 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Mary Whalen a Solid Fit for GSD Board

By Ann Crosby | October 23, 2008 | 1:53 p.m.

A position on the Goleta Sanitary District has opened because of the death of a longtime board member. The GSD Board has decided to appoint a replacement, who will serve for one year, until the next election in 2009.

With that in mind, I want mention that Mary Whalen, well-known in the community for her commitment toand leadership in the Eastern Goleta Valley, is applying for a board directorship for the Goleta Sanitary District.

I heartily recommend and support her appointment to the GSD Board.

Whalen has been vice president of the Coalition for Sensible Planning, a 501 C4 neighborhood organization, for four years. CSP has advocated for neighborhood integrity, long-term community planning and measured growth that is supported by well-planned infrastructure.

She is very easy to work with, and we’ve enjoyed an easy give-and-take, working on many projects together. She builds friendships among members and seeks collegial working relationships with all participants in meetings she attends, contributing immensely to consensus-building.

Whalen has an impressive set of skills and knowledge, and quickly grasps the situation at hand, suggesting well thought-out and appropriate solutions.

She also makes a serious commitment to participate actively in committee work. She has attended nearly every CSP board meeting as well as numerous county and service district meetings since she joined us, and freely volunteers her time for assignments, always doing a thorough, timely job.

She is a voracious reader and prepares for meetings thoroughly, often informing other board members on key issues. She is intelligent, and her analyses are always dead-on.

Whalen has always reminded all of us of the necessity to have a strong infrastructure to support our community and future growth. So I believe that it is appropriate that she is interested in serving on the Board of the Goleta Sanitary District, where she would be a terrific asset. 

Her work as a community volunteer and as a business owner have prepared her well to contribute to the development of the Goleta Sanitary District.

I recommend her heartily, without reservation!

Ann Crosby
President, Coalition for Sensible Planning
Santa Barbara

