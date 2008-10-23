Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Police Department Receives Grant to Curb Underage Drinking

By Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte | October 23, 2008 | 11:37 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Alcohol Beverage Control to help curb underage drinking.

The grant money will help fund operations such as the Minor Decoy Program, which targets liquor establishments that sell alcohol to minors. The money also will help fund educational programs such as the Youth Offenders Program through Zona Seca in which officers speak with minors regarding the dangerous consequences of using alcohol, drugs and false identification. 

Santa Barbara has about 530 establishments that are licensed to serve alcohol. In 2007, the police department made 5,278 arrests for alcohol-related crimes. The crimes included 936 arrests for public intoxication, 444 bookings at the sobering center, 509 D.U.I. arrests, 2,951 open container arrests, 23 minor in a bar arrests, 210 minor in possession of alcohol arrest, 189 arrests for minors using false identification and 16 arrests for selling/ furnishing alcohol to a minor. 

In the past, liquor establishments caught serving alcohol to minors faced fines or suspension of their license. Minors caught drinking alcohol or using drugs also faced prosecution and enrollment in treatment programs.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

