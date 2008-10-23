Santa Barbara Woman Stabbed to Death; Suspect Arrested

At 12:38 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call of a found body on the 1300 block of Kowalski Avenue.

Officers found the victim, identified as Lisa Marie Zazueta, 29, of Santa Barbara, in the street with a stab wound to the neck. An investigation led officers to 1310 Kowalski Ave.

Detectives contacted the residents of the home and advised them of the investigation. The residents agreed to accompany detectives to the station for further investigation.

One of the residents was Garren Musser, 24. Once at the station, Musser provided information indicating he was responsible for the homicide. He was arrested.

Musser and Zazueta were involved in a dating relationship. The incident reportedly escalated from an argument about the relationship.

The investigation is continuing.

Lorenzo Duarte is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara Police Department.