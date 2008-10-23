Tennis: Holiday Tournament a Fundraiser for SBCC Teams

Pershing Park is at 100 Castillo St. If the tourney is rained out, entry fees will be considered a donation.

The tourney will be held Nov. 8-9. Report to your match 15 minutes before the start. Division formats will be determined by the number of entries. Defaults will be called 10 minutes after the scheduled start.

The Santa Barbara City College men’s and women’s tennis programs will hold their second annual Holiday Tournament on Nov. 8-9 at Pershing Park. The event is a fundraiser for the Vaquero tennis programs.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >