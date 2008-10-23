Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:53 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Tennis: Holiday Tournament a Fundraiser for SBCC Teams

The event will be held Nov. 8-9 at Pershing Park.

By Dave Loveton | October 23, 2008 | 10:29 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City College men’s and women’s tennis programs will hold their second annual Holiday Tournament on Nov. 8-9 at Pershing Park. The event is a fundraiser for the Vaquero tennis programs.

The entry fee is $25 for singles and $30 for doubles, with SBCC students receiving a $5 discount. Entries are due Nov. 4, and the draw will be posted at 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Click here to see the draw.

The tourney will be held Nov. 8-9. Report to your match 15 minutes before the start. Division formats will be determined by the number of entries. Defaults will be called 10 minutes after the scheduled start.

Pershing Park is at 100 Castillo St. If the tourney is rained out, entry fees will be considered a donation.

For more information, contact tournament directors Don Lowry at 805.895.7317 and Debbie Ekola at 805.259.5546 or [email protected]

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information director.

