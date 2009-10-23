Aikido Kenkyukai Recruiting Helping Hands

The public is invited to the Santa Barbara nonprofit's first monthly Volunteer Day on Saturday

Starting this month, Aikido Kenkyukai Santa Barbara will have a designated Volunteer Day every month, with the first at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

From November on, AKSB Volunteer Day will be the second Saturday of every month. The public is invited to attend, as well as AKSB members.

Tasks include, but are not limited to, cleaning, data entry, Twittering, Facebooking, video editing, photo editing, posting fliers, advocacy, making phone calls and e-mailing.

Bring laptops, cleaning rags, iPhone Twitter apps or any other equipment.

Call 805.870.5437 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information.