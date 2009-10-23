Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Assistant City Administrator Joan Kent to Retire

After a 32-year tenure with the city of Santa Barbara, she plans to spend her time on personal interests

By Nina Johnson | October 23, 2009 | 9:25 p.m.

After more than 32 years of service with the city of Santa Barbara, Assistant City Administrator Joan Kent announced Friday that she will end her career with the city on Dec. 10 to have more time for personal interests.

Joan Kent
Joan Kent

Kent works directly for City Administrator Jim Armstrong and serves as the city administrator in his absence.

Department heads who report directly to Kent include the fire chief, library director, administrative services director and parks and recreation director.

“In my position, I’ve had an opportunity to work with many wonderful employees in the city organization,” Kent said. “After 32 years, one of my favorite parts of the job and something I’ll miss is mentoring the next generation of managers.”

Kent began her career with the city in 1977 as a personnel technician in human resources. During the next eight years, she served in various positions in human resources and was promoted to human resources manager in 1985.

In 1994, she was appointed administrative services director, responsible for human resources, the city clerk, information systems and city television operations. As director, she also served as the city’s chief negotiator for labor contracts with the city’s employee bargaining units, including police, fire and general employees.

Kent was appointed assistant city administrator in 2000 by former City Administrator Sandra Tripp-Jones. She has worked closely with executive management and the mayor and council on major city projects and programs, including the Teen Center, solid waste and interdepartmental initiatives.

Kent also has worked on many collaborative efforts with other government agencies. She is particularly proud of negotiating the current agreement with the Santa Barbara County fire chiefs, the county Public Health Department and local ambulance provider AMR, which directs more than $850,000 in annual funding to local fire agencies for their first responder services.

“Joan is one of the most dedicated and hardworking employees I have worked with during my entire career,” Armstrong said. “Her strong work ethic and impeccable sense of integrity have made her an ideal role model for the employees of the city, especially the aspiring women managers. She has been involved in virtually every major initiative in our city over the past several years. She will certainly be missed.”

An avid skier, Kent and her husband, John Bridgwater, are planning more time for skiing, travel and outdoor activities.

— Nina Johnson is an assistant to the Santa Barbara city administrator.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 