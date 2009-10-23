Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Coast Guard Authorization Act Includes Capps Amendment

The amendment aims to reduce the risk of oil spills from vessels because of human error

By Emily Kryder | October 23, 2009 | 2:33 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, celebrated on Friday the passage of the U.S. Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2010 (House Resolution 3619), which includes her amendment to reduce the risk of oil spills from vessels because of human error.

Specifically, the amendment would require the U.S. Coast Guard to provide a report to Congress on the most frequent sources of human error that have led to oil spills from vessels, as well as on the most significant types of “near miss” incidents.

It also would require the Coast Guard to use the findings of the report to take appropriate action domestically and at the International Maritime Organization to reduce the risk of oil spills because of human error. The House passed the legislation by a 385-11 vote.

“As we know all too well on the Central and South Coasts, oil spills can have a devastating impact on our local economy and environment,” Capps said. “We also know the most common cause of oil spills is human error. Just this week, more than 18,000 gallons of fuel oil spilled when two ships collided in the Gulf of Mexico. This troubling incident is an important reminder that our marine resources are still very susceptible to these types of disasters, especially given the high number of vessels that travel through our coastal waters. My amendment ensures that federal authorities will do everything in their power to prevent these damaging spills from occurring in the first place. I am hopeful this important provision will be included in the final legislation signed by the president.”

The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2010 is also being considered in the Senate, where it was recently approved by the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Under the leadership of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee chair, Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, the Senate version of the Coast Guard Authorization Act also includes language to curb the risk of oil spills from vessels because of human error.

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 