Heritage Oaks Bank Manager Graduates From Banking School

Heritage Oaks Bank has announced its new banking school graduate.
T. Joseph Stronks, senior vice president/central services and e-banking manager, graduated from Pacific Coast Banking School on Sept. 4.
This year’s graduating class included 211 executives, representing a diverse mix of financial institutions from around the country.
“Heritage Oaks Bank has always been committed to the betterment of its employees with education through PCBS as just one example,” said chief operating officer/chief credit officer Ron Oliveira. “We partner with local colleges, promote continuing education and provide company-sponsored training opportunities to better prepare our employees for advancement within our organization as well support the communities that we serve.”
For more than 70 years, the Pacific Coast Banking School has partnered with the University of Washington Graduate School of Business to teach the business of banking to more than 10,000 bankers and members of the financial services community. Graduates of the three-year resident session complete six rigorous intersession assignments, including an original management thesis.
— Mitch Massey is a senior vice president for Heritage Oaks Bank.