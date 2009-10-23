Mark Ingalls Takes Helm of Santa Barbara Education Foundation

The Santa Barbara native will serve as president of the board for 2009-10

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has announced Mark Ingalls as president of the board for 2009-10.

Ingalls, a Santa Barbara native, is the property manager for the Wynmark Company, where he has worked on many large community projects since 1997.

A product of Santa Barbara public schools, Ingalls graduated from Santa Barbara High School and attended SBCC, where he studied business economics.

“I am very excited to be involved with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation,” Ingalls said. “The organization took a leadership role in the campaign for Measures H and I. I was able to witness firsthand the tremendous community support for public education here in Santa Barbara. As president, I want to continue to build on the foundation’s success so our schools can keep providing the educational opportunities that our kids deserve.”

A longtime community volunteer, Ingalls has served on the boards of the Foundation for Girsh Park, the Goleta Partnership for Preparedness, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and the Friendship Paddle.

The mission of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation is to promote and enhance the long-term success of students by initiating and supporting academic enrichment programs, by developing partnerships to champion the critical needs of schools, and by enabling community participation to challenge the hearts and minds of students to become productive contributors and leaders.

— Tim Schwartz represents the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.