MTD Bus-Riding Rules in Force for Halloween

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District announced Friday that standard bus-riding rules will apply during Halloween festivities.
Open containers of any kind will not be tolerated on any MTD bus. To ensure passenger and driver safety, security and law enforcement will be present at the Transit Center at 1020 Chapala St. and on select buses Oct. 30-31.
For more information about the continued enforcement of MTD bus-riding rules, call 805.963.3366. For more bus safety rules, click here or check the MTD Schedule Guide.
MTD reserves the right to refuse service to anyone violating any bus safety rules at any time.
— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.