Bonqo.com Launches ‘Next Generation’ of Online Classified Advertising

In the world of online classified advertising, few Web sites have enjoyed more notoriety and popularity than Craigslist. Now a local one is hitting the market that claims to manually check every advertisement for legitimacy before it gets posted on the Web site. It’s called Bonqo.com and it’s helping local buyers and sellers all along the Central Coast avoid disappointing surprises in the online marketplace. According to its local creators, ELLA Internet Technologies Inc., it is the next generation of free online classified advertising, providing a family-friendly buying and selling environment where no adult content and personals are allowed. The site individually monitors each and every listing, both for accuracy and content 24/7.

“We’re providing a free, safe, clean, easy-to-use alternative online platform for local businesses along the Central Coast of California to advertise their goods and services to their target markets, and for adults and children who want to buy and sell stuff locally over the internet,” explained Bonqo.com spokesman Taylor Scott.

“We have a team of people who check every single advertisement to make sure it’s accurate, authentic and safe for even the youngest of eyes before it gets published on the Bonqo.com Web site. That includes making sure the seller is real and making sure the words and photos in the advertisement are true. We’ve seen the misleading ads on other Web sites where a photo of a brand-new car is used to advertise a 10-year-old look-alike and a seller claims the vehicle title is “clean” (accident-free) when it’s not.

“We want to make the local online buying and selling experience safer and more hassle-free for everyone.”

To raise awareness of the Web site, the company has brought in local college students to walk the neighboring commercial districts, universities and colleges in Bonqo.com T-shirts. They’re handing out BPA-free, environmentally friendly, aluminum water bottles, carrying wireless iPads, and offering people a chance to win a free iPad in exchange for their e-mail address registration on the site. The company has also commissioned a Bonqo.com-branded vehicle to be driven from city to city up and down the Central Coast.

“We’re starting with Santa Barbara and the Central Coast because the distance is easy to navigate and it’s home,” Taylor said. “We know the value of ‘community’ — whether it’s online or in town — and we want to start in our own backyard. However, we’re also making it possible on the Bonqo.com Web site for local businesses, families and individuals to target any distance they want to find sellers and buyers for their items, as eventually we’ll also market the site in other cities.”

What is Bonqo.com doing for sales inventory at present?

“Check us out,” Taylor said. “We already have a large inventory of local items online waiting to be sold. We launched quietly initially in order to build our inventory before going public with the name of our Web site.”

The Apple iPad (WiFi+3G) Giveaway will end at noon Dec. 22, making the giveaway a nice Christmas gift.

