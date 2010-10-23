Christie Communications to Hold Free Marketing Workshop

Branding, PR, advertising, trade shows and more to be covered at Small Business Entrepreneurship Center event

Alissa Sears and Gillian Christie of Christie Communications, a multiaward-winning international public and media relations firm, will present a free “Marketing to the Max” expert workshop on Nov. 3.

The workshop will cover branding, public relations, advertising, trade shows, events, “organic marketing,” market research and more, and will be followed by a Q&A. Christie is founder and CEO of Christie Communications and Sears is the firm’s business development and global betterment director.

Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 5:45 p.m., the workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Olive Mill Conference Room at the Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, 402 E. Gutierrez St. The event is free, no reservations are required and street parking is available.

The workshop is presented by SBEC, Entrepreneurs Workshop International, Green2Gold, Inventors Workshop International, California Coast Venture Forum/Clean Business Investment Summit, Maverick Angels, Christie Communications, The Search Engine Pros, Craig Allen, Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, Tech Brew Mega Mixer, Patents4You and resources of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE.

Click here for more information or e-mail Alan Tratner at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call 805.879.1729.

Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.