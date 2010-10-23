Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:13 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Christie Communications to Hold Free Marketing Workshop

Branding, PR, advertising, trade shows and more to be covered at Small Business Entrepreneurship Center event

By Alan Tratner | October 23, 2010 | 2:35 p.m.

Alissa Sears and Gillian Christie of Christie Communications, a multiaward-winning international public and media relations firm, will present a free “Marketing to the Max” expert workshop on Nov. 3.

The workshop will cover branding, public relations, advertising, trade shows, events, “organic marketing,” market research and more, and will be followed by a Q&A. Christie is founder and CEO of Christie Communications and Sears is the firm’s business development and global betterment director.

Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 5:45 p.m., the workshop will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Olive Mill Conference Room at the Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, 402 E. Gutierrez St. The event is free, no reservations are required and street parking is available.

The workshop is presented by SBEC, Entrepreneurs Workshop International, Green2Gold, Inventors Workshop International, California Coast Venture Forum/Clean Business Investment Summit, Maverick Angels, Christie Communications, The Search Engine Pros, Craig Allen, Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, Tech Brew Mega Mixer, Patents4You and resources of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE.

Click here for more information or e-mail Alan Tratner at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or call 805.879.1729.

Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 