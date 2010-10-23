Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:12 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Nominations Sought for 2011 Small Business Awards

Winners to be announced during next year's National Small Business Week

By Patrick Rodriguez | October 23, 2010 | 2:39 p.m.

Each year during National Small Business Week, the Small Business Administration (SBA) recognizes outstanding small business owners and advocates for their contribution to the U.S. economy and society. President Barack Obama has declared May 15-22 as National Small Business Week.

SBA is currently accepting nominations for several SBA award categories, including the 2011 Small Business Person of the Year Award. The Los Angeles SBA office serves Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Trade associations, chambers of commerce and business organizations frequently sponsor candidates. Business owners may also nominate themselves or other candidates.

“The SBA looks forward to honoring these entrepreneurs who are contributing to our community and economy in their respective industries,” said Theodore Holloman, Los Angeles SBA acting district director. “Our tricounty service area of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties has one of the most vibrant and diverse small business communities in the nation.”

In 2011, National Small Business Week will honor the estimated 27.5 million small businesses in America. Business entrepreneurs throughout the Southern California area will be honored during Small Business Week with many local events. Through the work of entrepreneurs, jobs are created, families are given a better life and whole communities are transformed.

Click here for nomination criteria and deadline dates for all award categories, or contact SBA public information officer Patrick Rodriguez at 818.552.3222 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

This is an opportunity to recognize an individual or an organization dedicated to the support of the small business community. Please send all nominations to the Small Business Administration, 330 N. Brand Blvd., Suite 1200, Glendale 91203, Attn.: Patrick Rodriguez.

— Patrick Rodriguez is a business development specialist and public information officer with the Small Business Administration.

