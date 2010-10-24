Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:06 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Thriller’ Zombies Dance Across the World, and De la Guerra Plaza

Santa Barbara adds nearly 100 dancers to global total in attempt to set simultaneous Michael Jackson tribute dance record

By Eri Arai, Noozhawk Intern | October 24, 2010 | 1:05 a.m.

Nearly 100 local zombie dancers showed up at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza — precisely at 4 p.m. Saturday — to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” with the rest of the world.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

“Thrill The World” was planned to break the world record of largest simultaneous “Thriller” dance. World Dance and Hip Brazil joined with the Santa Barbara Dance Center to stage the event in Santa Barbara for the first time.

According to Thrill The World, the unofficial count for Saturday’s worldwide dance was 3,362 zombie dancers in at least 25 other countries. The record was set last year when, over a two-day period, 22,596 people in 33 countries danced “Thriller,” Thrill The World said.

“Getting to do something with the world is just amazing,” said Janet Reineck, the organizer of the event from the Santa Barbara Dance Center. “We had such a good time.”

Reineck and her students started practicing the dance about three months ago, and she said she even had people coming in Saturday morning to start learning the moves.

“It was fabulous,” said Julia Kilgore Brent, who danced with her 7-year-old daughter. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing. I’m glad that I did it.”

Some dancers donned Jackson-style red jackets while others wore handmade zombie costumes with makeup.

At 3:59 p.m., zombies were “dead” on the grass, ready to dance. The audience that almost filled the grassy area of De la Guerra Plaza started counting down from 10 seconds. Exactly at 4, the music started and zombies came back from the dead.

The audience cheered the zombies while watching them dance. Afterward, they gave lots of applause to the dancers.

“It looked really fun and it looked like they had a good time,” said Barbara Rook, who came to watch the dancers. She said she would like to come back next year.

“We are expecting 1,000 people next year,” Reineck said.

Reineck welcomes more dancers in the classes and said the groups plan to continue participating in Thrill The World every year. For next year’s Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade, they plan to perform Jackson’s “Beat It.” For class information, contact Reineck at 805.966.5439 or e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk intern Eri Arai is a journalism student at SBCC.

(Santa Barbara Arts TV video / YouTube.com/SBARTSTV)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 