Wind Gust of 50 mph Expected Sunday Night as New Storm Blows In

A new storm front was making its way into Northern California early Sunday, promising more wet weather for the Central Coast. The storm will be accompanied by high winds, with gusts up to 50 mph forecast across the Santa Ynez Mountains.

The National Weather Service said Sunday will be mostly cloudy on the South Coast with a 50 percent chance of showers through Sunday night. High temperatures in the 70s are expected.

While most of the rain is expected to remain north of Point Conception, weather service officials said strong northwest to north winds are likely through Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph are possible in the mountains and in wind-prone South Coast canyons, beginning Sunday night.

The wind conditions are expected to push the clouds out of the area by Monday afternoon, and Tuesday should be mostly sunny. Temperatures in the mid-70s are forecast for both days.

By Wednesday, the winds are expected to shift to the northwest, with stronger wind gusts likely in Ventura and Los Angeles counties. Travel over the Grapevine on Interstate 5 may be affected.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.