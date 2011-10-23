Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:31 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Evening Rotary Club Makes Sight Visit to Morelia, Mexico

SEE International expedition provides cataract surgeries for about 100 patients

By Lynn Cederquist for the Goleta Rotary Evening Club | October 23, 2011 | 11:14 p.m.

Earlier this month, Goleta Rotary Evening Club members Pat O’Malley and Lynn Cederquist, along with Gayel Childress from Rotary Club of Ojai West, traveled to Morelia, Mexico, as Rotary volunteers for Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International. The delegation was delivering medical supplies for cataract surgeries for around 100 patients.

The Morelia Camelina Rotary Club hosted the international project. Dr. Gupta from India volunteered to perform cataract surgery for SEE International and worked side by side with Mexican doctors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 11-16. Patients were brought to the Morelia hospital by families and nuns, and waited long hours for their turn to have free cataract surgery that Rotary and SEE International donated.

The Goleta Rotary Evening Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Rotary Evening Club, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or club president Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.

