Goleta Evening Rotary Club Makes Sight Visit to Morelia, Mexico

Earlier this month, Goleta Rotary Evening Club members Pat O’Malley and Lynn Cederquist, along with Gayel Childress from Rotary Club of Ojai West, traveled to Morelia, Mexico, as Rotary volunteers for Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International. The delegation was delivering medical supplies for cataract surgeries for around 100 patients.

The Morelia Camelina Rotary Club hosted the international project. Dr. Gupta from India volunteered to perform cataract surgery for SEE International and worked side by side with Mexican doctors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 11-16. Patients were brought to the Morelia hospital by families and nuns, and waited long hours for their turn to have free cataract surgery that Rotary and SEE International donated.

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.