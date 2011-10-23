Paul Mann: Weird Al — and the ‘Apocalypse’ — Returns to Cal Poly

Nov. 2 performance is a homecoming for the comic and alumnus who got his start as a college radio DJ

Central Coast concert promoter Otter Productions has teamed up with the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center to bring legendary performer Weird Al Yankovic and his Apocalypse tour to San Luis Obispo on Nov. 2.

Grammy Award-winning Weird Al is best known for his parodies of some of the music world’s biggest hit songs and best-known celebrities. The largest-selling comedy recording artist in history, Weird Al has a new album, Apocalypse, which is his 13th full-length recording.

His celebrity admirers included the late Michael Jackson, who regularly gave him permission to parody some of the King of Pop’s biggest hits. Weird Al got his start in 1976 on the infamous Dr. Demento radio show in Costa Mesa, which was syndicated nationwide as one of the first late-night alternative music shows.

The show in San Luis Obispo is a return to Weird Al’s roots for the sarcastic rock polka master. While studying architecture in his sophomore year at Cal Poly, he landed a job as a DJ at the college radio station and adopted his nickname of Weird Al. In 1979, he recorded a parody of The Knack hit song, “My Sharona,” in the restroom of the radio station, accompanied by his accordion. The resulting “My Bologna” led to his first recording contract.

Now, 13 albums later and after selling 12 million copies and playing more than 1,000 live shows, Weird Al is back with his latest work. His first studio release in five years, Apocalypse features the hit song “Perform This Way,” a parody of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.” The Central Coast show should be another live multimedia extravaganza, like his shows in the past that have made him so popular.

Tickets are $48 to $56 to the performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Click here to purchase tickets, or click here for more information.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer.