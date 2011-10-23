Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 6:37 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Puppy with Contagious Condition Stolen from DAWG Shelter

4-month-old Australian shepherd mix in urgent need of medical care, needs isolation from other dogs

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 5:30 p.m. | October 23, 2011 | 4:57 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This article has been updated with additional details.]

A 4-month-old puppy was stolen from DAWG (Dog Adoption Welfare Group) in Santa Barbara and shelter officials are warning that the dog has a contagious condition that is a threat to other animals.

DAWG is asking for the public’s help with the safe return of the animal, which is in urgent need of medical care.

The puppy was being kept in DAWG’s locked medical isolation unit at the shelter, 5480 Overpass Road, when it was taken during a Friday night break-in at the facility. No other animals from the shelter or the veterinary unit were missing but some dog food was stolen, DAWG director Tiffani Hill told Noozhawk on Sunday.

A 25-pound male Australian shepherd mix, the puppy is about 4 months old, with a brown coat, a white chest and eyes of different colors: one blue, the other brown. Shelter employees call him Chaka.

The dog is considered highly contagious and in desperate need of medicine and medical care. He has kennel cough and Demodectic mange, and requires isolation from other dogs.

Hill said Chaka has not yet had a pet microchip implanted as he was a recent arrival at the facility. Because DAWG is a no-kill shelter and has a veterinary clinic with professional medical staff, she said other shelters will transfer certain dogs that could benefit from its care while they await adoption.

“We don’t know why this dog was stolen,” Hill said. “We try to get our dogs adopted into loving homes.”

Anyone with any information about the dog is asked to call DAWG at 805.681.0561, 805.280.9726 or 805.455.3942. The puppy can be returned to any animal shelter with no questions asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

Click here for more information about DAWG.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

