Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Entrepreneur Utilizes Fleet of CNG Vehicles to Offset Soaring Fuel Costs

By Peppers Estate | October 23, 2012 | 9:44 p.m.

While South Coast motorists and business owners are paying about $5 a gallon for unleaded gas, David Sullins pays less than $2 per gallon of fuel for most his fleet of a dozen vehicles.

Eight of Sullins’ vans, trucks and sedans are powered by compressed natural gas, or CNG. That puts him ahead of the game since state law soon will mandate much cleaner fuels such as CNG.

Sullins said his CNG vehicles run on fuel that costs $1.50 to $1.95 a gallon.

“CNG is powerful and smooth running,” he said. “It’s 70 percent cleaner than gasoline.”

CNG is clear, odorless and non-corrosive. Although vehicles can use natural gas as either a liquid or a gas, most vehicles use the gaseous form compressed to pressures of more than 3,100 pounds per square inch, according to the California Energy Commission. Unlike regular internal combustion car engines that use unleaded gasoline, CNG cars, trucks and vans only need oil changes about every 30,000 to 40,000 miles. Most gasoline-powered cars call for oil changes after 3,000 miles of driving.

“The oil is still clean and yellow when it is changed, but we do it to replenish the chemicals and lubricants that come in fresh oil,” Sullins said.

At the Peppers Estate in Montecito, where Sullins operates a residential care facility for the elderly, a “Fuel Maker” is used to gas up his fleet. However, he also can put CNG into his vehicles at a downtown Santa Barbara fueling station at the Southern California Gas Co. as well.

“There are so few CNG vehicles that there is never a line and always an empty pump waiting. It takes about four to five minutes to fill a car, the same as a gasoline pump,” Sullins said. “The Fuel Maker fills about 1.1 gallons an hour, so it is often put on for an overnight fill at the Peppers. It is simply hooked up to the natural gas line coming on the property. CNG is the same gas that runs everyone’s hot water heater and stove, but pressurized to fit in a tank and hooked up to your car’s engine. Most people don’t know it is that simple. After some carburetor and engine computer changes, CNG runs the same engine in a car that was used for gasoline.”

Sulllins’ fleet of cars, trucks and vans are used to service his two senior residential care facilities and the student housing he owns on the South Coast. Recently, he opened the Peppers Estate ballroom as a day center where seniors are transported in CNG-powered vehicles.

“I bought the first one, a Dodge Caravan, in 2005,” he said. Prior to that year, many Ford and Dodge vehicles had the option to be powered with conventional fuel or CNG. “Only carbon dioxide and water come out of the tail pipe,” Sullins said.

Sullins touted CNG as safer than gasoline. If a CNG tank ruptures, the fuel rises and disperses, being lighter than air. A regular gasoline spill poses a fire or explosive threat and contamination into the ground.

The down side of using CNG now is that there are few filling stations on the South Coast.

“If it catches on, there will be more,” Sullins said. “And, I think it will.”

Oil industry analysts estimate that 100 years of America’s energy needs are available in currently existing domestic natural gas. Almost all of the natural gas used in the United States comes from domestic or other North American sources, according to the California Energy Commission.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 