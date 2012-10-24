Police Identify Bicyclist Struck by Car on Milpas Street

A 41-year-old homeless woman was in critical condition late Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle across Milpas Street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The victim was identified Wednesday morning as Colleen Bernadette Devine-King, known to be a local homeless woman, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Sgt. Mike McGrew said Tuesday night that officers were called to Milpas Street, near the intersection of Quinientos Street, at about 7:30 p.m., and found the severely injured woman lying on the roadway.

Devine-King was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she is on life support, Harwood said.

The Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

Harwood said an investigation revealed that Devine-King was “meandering” across the roadway in a diagonal direction when she was struck by a Dodge Challenger traveling northbound on Milpas Street, north of the intersection with Quinientos Street.

The vehicle was driven by Luis Miguel Torres, 21, of Santa Barbara. Police say he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The cause of the collision hasn’t been confirmed, pending Devine-King’s toxicology results, according to Harwood.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.