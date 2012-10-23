Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Junior League of Santa Barbara to Present American Girl Fashion Show

By Stephanie Stratz for the Junior League of Santa Barbara | October 23, 2012 | 4:09 p.m.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara will host its sixth annual American Girl Fashion Show® from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at Hyatt Santa Barbara, 1111 Cabrillo Blvd.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara's American Girl Fashion Show will feature more than 100 local girls and matching dolls. (Junior League of Santa Barbara photo)
The American Girl Fashion Show is a fun-filled afternoon for girls and their families, friends and favorite dolls. This engaging program promotes literacy for young girls while showcasing historical and contemporary fashions.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Junior League of Santa Barbara and its efforts to promote youth literacy throughout Santa Barbara County.

The fashion show will feature more than 100 local girls and matching dolls as they present fashions by American Girl. Each American Girl doll is a unique character with her own look, fashion and story. Girls can learn more about the dolls and their characters through reading about their adventures.

The historical dolls have stories set during important times in America’s past. The contemporary dolls have stories that relate to issues girls are dealing with today. Both are targeted at showing girls that they can do great things if they believe in themselves.

This year’s American Girl Fashion Show promises to “wow” you like never before. You’ll hear about the 2012 American Girl of the Year, McKenna Brooks, and her adventures as a student and gymnast. Audiences will have the opportunity to see clothing from daywear to sleepwear to special occasion.

Guests can come early to spend time in the American Girl Fashion Show Marketplace, where you will be able to buy merchandise (including fashion show souvenirs for girls and dolls), books and raffle tickets for some fabulous prizes. Girls will have the opportunity to have their doll’s hair styled and have their photo taken with their doll.

The event will also include music, refreshments, party favors and door prizes. Tickets are $35 per person or $50 for premium seating. Tickets are available now by clicking here or calling the Junior League of Santa Barbara at 805.963.2704.

— Stephanie Stratz is a member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

