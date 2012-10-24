Missing Pet: French Bulldog Last Seen in Summerland

[Noozhawk’s Note: Guss was found Wednesday morning and is home safe.]

Guss, aka Nuggy, is a French bulldog. He is black and white, but his black has faded to brown/brindle. He is 6 years old.

He was last seen earlier Tuesday in Summerland off of Padaro Lane. He might be wearing a camo collar but has no tag on. He is microchipped to his previous owner.

He is super sweet and great with people, but not so great with large dogs. He has all of his shots and is missing some of his bottom teeth.

There will be a reward for his safe return.

Please contact Ellie Britton at 310.567.8127 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or call Nate at 805.886.8686.