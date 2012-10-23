PAL Seeks Donations for Annual Holiday Dinner for Families in Need

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Santa Barbara Police Activities League is holding its 12th Annual Police Activities League Family Holiday Dinner.

Throughout the years, PAL has provided more than 2,000 gifts to low-income children in Santa Barbara. The tradition continues this year, with two past recipients who are now part of the Youth Leadership Council giving back to other families in need by raising money to provide them with a delicious holiday dinner.

The Holiday Dinner will be held at a beachside venue on Dec. 12, where local police officers and Youth Leadership Council will serve a traditional Mexican dinner. Santa and his helpers will deliver presents to all the children. Transportation will be provided to all the families in attendance.

All recipient families are in desperate need of assistance and are referred by family advocates at local schools and other agencies. You can help by donating $12 to purchase a gift for a child.

Making a donation is simple: online by clicking here; send a check to P.O. Box 91121, Santa Barbara, CA 93190; make a donation at the Twelve35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St.; or call the PAL office at 805.962.5560.

To adopt a family and provide each child with a special gift, complete and return this form.

— Judith Lugo is program director for the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.