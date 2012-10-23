Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Review: Lit Moon Tempts Theatergoers with ‘The Tempest’

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributor | October 23, 2012 | 7:29 p.m.

In The Tempest by William Shakespeare, Prospero is a magician and rightful duke of Milan. He is also a single father living on an island with his teenage daughter, Miranda. He orchestrates the weather and the actions of those around him to create reality as he sees fit in his world. Many of us today can surely appreciate his multiple roles and responsibilities.

John Blondell is founding artistic director of the 21-year-old Lit Moon Theatre Co., director of Lit Moon World Theater Festivals, which bring theater companies from far-flung parts of the world to perform and collaborate with Lit Moon, and professor of theater arts at Westmont College. He has also directed and produced shows in places such as Macedonia and Finland, and is preparing to premiere a new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Albania.

In his extensive experience and immersion in various genres of theater, as well as in considerable multicultural influences, it seems Blondell, like Prospero, has developed his own brand of magic to create the reality he envisions. Lit Moon has carved a niche for itself in Santa Barbara over the last two decades as richly visual, movement-oriented and imaginative theater.

It is no coincidence that he is working with an extremely talented group of actors and crew, some of whom have been with the company since its inception and have no doubt contributed much to shaping this wondrous world they inhabit together.

In their current production of The Tempest, playing through Sunday at Center Stage Theater, this world is alive and well. Everything about the show is truly artful — the look of it was guided by drawings by the late Czech designer Milon Kalis for previous Lit Moon versions of the play. Bamboo poles hung vertically represent the island, and the characters move through and around them, as well as using them as props.

The costumes, in a fantasy-historic vein, are by Jaco Connolly. The original score was created and is performed by Jim Connolly. Both have been involved with Lit Moon for years and, yes, it’s all in the family — Jim and Jaco are father and son.

As with many Lit Moon shows, the actors play multiple roles, and do so smoothly and convincingly. The most impressive thing, however, is that they seem not to be acting parts, but to have internalized the characters, to be channeling them through every fiber of their being.

Stan Hoffman, a 20-year member of the company, is Prospero. With a gently commanding presence and an ease with Shakespeare’s language, he provides a solid center to the proceedings. In one delightful bit, he plays both characters in a conversation, with a change of hats signifying the switch.

Victoria Finlayson, left, Michael Bernard and Matthew Tavianini in The Tempest. (David Bazemore photo)
Victoria Finlayson, left, Michael Bernard and Matthew Tavianini in The Tempest. (David Bazemore photo)

Victoria Finlayson, another 20-year Lit Moon veteran, shows her comfort with roles outside her gender as Antonio, Prospero’s brother, and even species as Caliban, the savage half-human, half-beast who has become slave to Prospero. In a hood lending her a vaguely reptilian look, she cowers and roars and then stumbles drunkenly when provided with wine.

Matthew Tavianini, a founding member of Lit Moon, returns after a long hiatus from their midst during which he has been managing director/producer/actor of Boxtales Theatre Co. Here he is Alonso, king of Naples, and the jester Trinculo. It is especially in the latter role that he shines, with his fluid physicality and well-honed comic instincts.

Then, there are some fairly new faces who fit right in. Westmont theater graduate Sara Jessica Reynolds, on the heels of her Lit Moon debut earlier this year in Henry VI, Part 3, plays the pivotal part of Ariel, a spirit who has also been enslaved by Prospero. With an androgynous charm, she is in turns petulant, sweet and conniving in response to his demands. Often appearing with her guitar strapped to her back, she plays and sings in rousing folk-rock style to great effect, and her energy contributes much to the production.

Another Lit Moon sophomore is Stephanie “Babz” Farnum, also a recent Westmont grad. As Miranda, she is feisty and curious about the world, and portrays sweetly innocent first love with Ferdinand, well played by Nolan Hamlin, of Westmont as well.

Michael Bernard, a longtime theater director and television writer, appears in his first Lit Moon show as Sebastian, brother of the king, and Stephano, a drunken butler. In his fearless and forthright interpretation of both, he shows that he is a welcome new citizen of this milieu.

With no intermission, the production seamlessly moves from beginning to end, carrying the audience away to another dimension. Take the opportunity to slip into this dreamy, quirky world of Lit Moon and enjoy its magic.

Tickets are $16.50 to $25, and are available by clicking here or calling 805.963.8198.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 