Susan Ann Darley: Rock Your World with Positive Change

Science and metaphysics are tip-toeing around each other, dipping into the possibilities of the mind and beginning to concede, by concrete evidence through quantum physics, that you and I play a major role in influencing and creating our reality.

Yet, most of us remain in the same pattern, witnessing the same results — day in, day out. Why? There are a multitude of reasons. Some want a quick fix and return to old habits when “it” doesn’t happen fast enough. If your intention stems from your personality, a deeper, wiser aspect of yourself may actually override it. Or at a subconscious level your beliefs may hold you back.

It can be complex based on your individual makeup and experiences, but you can rock your world with positive change. It does require desire, discipline, patience and a willingness to change from within. Once inner change takes place, external changes follow easily.

Let the following steps inspire you to allow more of what you love into your life:

» 1) Calm down: Meditate and/or take long quiet walks. It is in the silence that you will find peace and clear vision.

» 2) Go deeper, go higher: The universe runs in exquisite order. Align yourself with this magnificent energy.

» 3) Be present: Catch and toss out negative beliefs. Beliefs create behaviors and behaviors create conditions, therefore, this step is critical. A clue: Your fears will lead you to your negative beliefs.

» 4) Use affirmations: Affirmations cultivate a positive inner voice and counteract self-defeating negative messages.

» 5) Visualize: Your subconscious mind cannot tell the difference between your current reality and an imagined thought or image. Use this powerful tool to change your life, for what you focus on often becomes your destiny.

» 6) Listen to your guidance: Your body will let you know which direction to go in. Pay attention to your gut feelings, your intuition.

» 7) Take action: Visions, guidance, affirmations mean nothing without the courage to act. Ask yourself, “What is my next step?” Then take it. After you take it, the next step will appear. Now take it. Big dreams are created from a succession of small steps.

» 8) Let go: Give it your best, then let go of preconceived notions and results. Let go of what it will look like, how and when it will happen.

There is one major key to working these steps — honor yourself. One of my favorite quotes is, “Do what is best for you and in the long run it will be best for everyone,” author unknown.

Notice she says “long run.” In the short run your changes most likely will upset a few people. That’s OK. Just keep listening for your next step and move forward. Let go of people-pleasing, obligation and guilt.

Find the courage to listen to and trust yourself. Life is short, so make it sweet and walk your authentic path. If you do, I guarantee that in the end you will have no regrets and will have blessed this world by simply being you.

