Teen to be Tried as Adult in East Beach Stabbings

A 17-year-old with alleged gang ties will be tried as an adult on assault charges stemming from stabbings that occurred in the East Beach area early this month.

Issac Chavez was arrested on Oct. 1 following reports of a stabbing that occurred near the sand volleyball courts in the 1300 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard.

Responding officers found an adult victim suffering from stab wounds, and he was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that several Hispanic males were seen fleeing the scene, and Chavez was located after police conducted a search of the area with a police canine.

Chavez has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and a knife on two separate alleged victims, with gang enhancements or special allegations attached to each charge, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren.

Charges involving one victim also will have an enhancement of great bodily injury added, Almgren said.

Chavez is also accused of being an active participant in the Eastside criminal street gang on the date of the attack.

His name had not previously been released because he is a minor until his 18th birthday in December.

A preliminary hearing was held for Chavez on Monday, and he’ll be arraigned on Nov. 8 in Santa Barbara Superior Court.

If convicted of all charges and enhancements, Chavez could receive a maximum of 19 years in state prison, Almgren said.



— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.