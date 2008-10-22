Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:40 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Tennis: Chargers Turn Up the Heat Against Westlake

Dos Pueblos sweeps singles as winning streak continues with 17-1 victory.

By Liz Frech | October 22, 2008 | 10:24 p.m.

In intense 93-degree heat and amid santa ana winds, Dos Pueblos turned up the pressure on Westlake and came away with a 17-1 victory Wednesday.

Senior co-captain Erica Cano inspired the tired team with her words about being energized and moving their feet. The singles did quite well. Cano and Lauren Stratman lost only two games in six sets. Hayley Edwards won two sets before her injury bothered her. Again, Shelbi Nigh was “all business,” stepping in to finish up the sweep in singles. In dubs, the veteran duo of Amy Logan and Amy Sagraves powered through their sets handily. Again, the “Comeback Kids,” Nicoletta Bradley and Oriane Matthys, worked their magic — they came back to win all three of their sets. Sofia Pasternack partnered with Anna Slyutova and Nicole Eskenazi to snag the last two dubs sets.

Fans from both sides cheered loudly as did the three coaches. Way to go, Chargers!

With the win, the Chargers are now 16-2. Westlake is 8-6.

Dos Pueblos 17, Westlake 1

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Hayley Edwards 2-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Shelbi Nigh 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 3-0
Sofia Pasternack/Anna Slyutova 1-1
Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 1-0

Westlake Singles:
Tiffany Loh 0-1
Lauren Schwartz 0-3
Chelsea Reynolds 0-3
Johanna LaCoste 0-2

Westlake Doubles:
Alexandra Bass/Taylor Medlock 0-3
Rachel Bitter/Chaya Boks 0-1
Daniela Koss/McKayla Miletich 1-2
Melanie Chang/Alanna Cowan 0-2

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

