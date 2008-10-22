Tennis: Chargers Turn Up the Heat Against Westlake

In intense 93-degree heat and amid santa ana winds, Dos Pueblos turned up the pressure on Westlake and came away with a 17-1 victory Wednesday.
Fans from both sides cheered loudly as did the three coaches. Way to go, Chargers!
With the win, the Chargers are now 16-2. Westlake is 8-6.
Dos Pueblos 17, Westlake 1
Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 3-0
Hayley Edwards 2-0
Lauren Stratman 3-0
Shelbi Nigh 1-0
Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Amy Logan/Amy Sagraves 3-0
Nicoletta Bradley/Oriane Matthys 3-0
Sofia Pasternack/Anna Slyutova 1-1
Nicole Eskenazi/Sofia Pasternack 1-0
Westlake Singles:
Tiffany Loh 0-1
Lauren Schwartz 0-3
Chelsea Reynolds 0-3
Johanna LaCoste 0-2
Westlake Doubles:
Alexandra Bass/Taylor Medlock 0-3
Rachel Bitter/Chaya Boks 0-1
Daniela Koss/McKayla Miletich 1-2
Melanie Chang/Alanna Cowan 0-2
Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.