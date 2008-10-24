Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Book Review: ‘The Bitter Sea: Coming of Age in a China Before Mao’

This compelling story will keep you turning pages faster than any suspense novel.

By Carol Ann Chybowski, Noozhawk Contributor | October 24, 2008 | 11:18 a.m.

Read the first few pages of Charles Li’s memoir and it will be easy to see why Li is included in Barnes & Noble’s Discover Great New Writers program.

This compelling story, told in elegant prose, will keep you turning pages faster than any mere suspense novel.

Li is one of UCSB’s most distinguished professors of linguistics, but not all of his students know his history, nor how much he suffered to attain the success he now enjoys. Reading his memoirs, it is easy to see how so many times life seemed to conspire against him.

The youngest son of a government official, Li lived a comfortable, but secluded life until the end of World War II. When Chiang Kai-shek came to power, Li’s father was imprisoned and his family lost everything they had.

After a year of struggling for survival in an impoverished slum, Li was sent to live with a maiden aunt in Shanghai.

Article Image
Conditions were better there until the communists took over and Li and his aunt fled to Hong Kong to join his parents. Life in Hong Kong was far from idyllic, however, and Li’s struggle for his father’s acceptance dominate the years before Li’s initial successes in American academia.

Li’s story is a marvel for many reasons. It is the story of courage and hope in the face of insurmountable obstacles. It is the story of a father and a son, of acceptance and denial. It is a story that traces a time of great upheaval, both personal and national. Li’s elegant prose is always honest, never maudlin.

We wait with great anticipation for the next chapter.

» The Bitter Sea: Coming of Age in a China Before Mao

» By Charles Li

» HarperCollins Publishers

» February 2008

» Hardcover, 304 pages

» ISBN: 9780061346644

Carol Ann Chybowski, who received a bachelor’s degree in linguistics from UCSB, is an aspiring author with short stories in the local anthologies A Community of Voices. The former Santa Barbara resident resides in Southern California.

