Columnist Maureen Dowd Bringing Her Insight to UCSB

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents an evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Maureen Dowd, who will discuss writing on Washington, politics and the newly elected administration at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

The only female op-ed columnist at The New York Times, Dowd is known for her witty, incisive and often acerbic portraits of the powerful. She became a media celebrity for her withering attacks on President Bill Clinton ’s infamous affair and his accusers.

Dowd’s distinguished news career spans more than three decades from sports columnist to metropolitan reporter and feature writer to White House correspondent and author of the bestselling books Bushworld: Enter at Your Own Risk and Are Men Necessary? When Sexes Collide.

Booklist calls Dowd “hilarious, cutting, and provocative — in other words, perfectly willing to express her vision of the truth without an ounce of reservation.”

Tickets are $15 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID at ticket purchase and upon admission to the event. To purchase tickets or for more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.