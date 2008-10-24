Learn How to Put the Sun’s Power to Work at Night

Local Southern California Edison customers are invited to a free seminar on the California Solar Initiative to discover how to benefit from a solar energy system on your home during the day and at night.

The seminar, to be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Faulkner Gallery at Santa Barbara Public Library, will focus on how to get cash back for installing solar on your home or business.

It’s a 90-minute, nontechnical, easy-to-understand, homeowner information session designed to answer questions about the California Solar Initiative. Join the thousands of home and business owners who have earned cash back rebates by installing solar energy systems through this program.

The event is sponsored by Southern California Edison. Registration is required. Click here to register.