Michael Conway Named Jodi House’s First Development Officer

The position is new to the local organization, which helps brain-injury survivors and their families.

Jodi House has hired Michael Conway as its new development officer.

Before joining Jodi House, Conway worked as an associate trust officer at Montecito Bank & Trust and as director of development at the Santa Barbara Surfrider Chapter

He began his career as supervisor of the Humboldt Loyalty Annual Campaign at Humboldt State University and then as goodwill ambassador to Africa for a local philanthropist, in partnership with Earth Institute at Columbia University.

Conway graduated from Humboldt State University with a bachelor of arts degree in communications. He co-founded Bike and Surf California , a nonprofit that supports the American Cancer Society and environmental awareness.

The position of development officer is new to Jodi House, and is supported by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Hutton Foundation.

Jodi House provides supportive services, information and programs in a nurturing environment to help brain injury survivors and their families recover and reconnect to their community.

Daniella Elghanayan is a public relations representative.