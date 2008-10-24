Michael Conway Named Jodi House’s First Development Officer
The position is new to the local organization, which helps brain-injury survivors and their families.
By Daniella Elghanayan | October 24, 2008 | 11:36 a.m.
Jodi House has hired Michael Conway as its new development officer.
Michael Conway
Before joining Jodi House, Conway worked as an associate trust officer at Montecito Bank & Trust
and as director of development at the Santa Barbara Surfrider Chapter
.
He began his career as supervisor of the Humboldt Loyalty Annual Campaign at Humboldt State University and then as goodwill ambassador to Africa for a local philanthropist, in partnership with Earth Institute at Columbia University.
Conway graduated from Humboldt State University with a bachelor of arts degree in communications. He co-founded Bike and Surf California
, a nonprofit that supports the American Cancer Society
and environmental awareness.
The position of development officer is new to Jodi House, and is supported by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Hutton Foundation.
Jodi House provides supportive services, information and programs in a nurturing environment to help brain injury survivors and their families recover and reconnect to their community.
Daniella Elghanayan is a public relations representative.
