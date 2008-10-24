Michael Conway Named Jodi House’s First Development Officer

The position is new to the local organization, which helps brain-injury survivors and their families.

Jodi House provides supportive services, information and programs in a nurturing environment to help brain injury survivors and their families recover and reconnect to their community.

The position of development officer is new to Jodi House, and is supported by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Hutton Foundation .

He began his career as supervisor of the Humboldt Loyalty Annual Campaign at Humboldt State University and then as goodwill ambassador to Africa for a local philanthropist, in partnership with Earth Institute at Columbia University.

