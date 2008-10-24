Peace Action Endorses Capps

Rep. Lois Capps has been endorsed by Peace Action for her solid voting record in support of bringing U.S. troops home from Iraq, abolishing nuclear weapons and advocating peace and diplomacy.

Capps earned a 100 percent voting record on the Peace Action scorecard and works closely with the local affiliation, Peace Action West.

“I am honored to be endorsed by Peace Action and to be recognized for my consistent voting record to advance the cause of peace, including my long-standing opposition to the war in Iraq,” Capps said. “We have been in Iraq for far too long, and I hope to soon be working with an Obama administration to bring our troops home quickly and safely. I look forward to repairing our relationships around the world and increasing diplomacy, both of which are key to keeping America safe.”

Specifically, Capps voted for legislative measures to effect a safe and responsible withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq, against permanent U.S. bases in Iraq, to oppose unwarranted war with Iran, to reduce funding for missile defense, and to close a controversial military training camp.

“As the nation’s largest grassroots peace organization with 100,000 members, Peace Action and our regional affiliate Peace Action West are proud to endorse Rep. Lois Capps for Congress. ... Her positions reflect the values of Peace Action and the majority of Americans,” said Paul Kawika Martin, Peace Action’s political director and graduate of UCSB.

Peace Action was founded 51 years ago as the Committee for SANE Nuclear Policy in 1957. It then merged with The Nuclear Freeze in 1987 and was renamed Peace Action in 1993. Today, Peace Action has more than 100,000 members and has become the country’s largest grassroots organization for peace and justice.

Click here to view a full copy of the report.

