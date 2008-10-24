Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Girls Finish Season in Fine Form

Friday's win over Santa Ynez puts the Chargers at 9-2 for the season.

The Dos Pueblos’ junior varsity girls’ tennis team finished the season on its home courts with its final win against Santa Ynez.

The score was 10-8, a close one.

Highlights of Friday’s match were No. 1 doubles finished the first round in record time. I blinked and they were done with a 6-0 win. Gabi McDaniel and Rachel Amspoker No. 3 doubles did remarkable pulling out two wins for us. They have found their groove as a doubles team.

Nicole Craviotto started Friday as our No. 3 singles. It was a joy to watch her play. She fought hard and won the first round in a tiebreaker, with the score 7-0. She has come a long way.

Christina Daniel was responsible for the 10th set win, clinching the victory for us.

That leaves us at 9-2 for the season. Not bad! We are a family now, and we have memories that will last a lifetime.

There is a chance we’ll play Santa Barbara one more time; we are looking forward to that.

Heather Bailey is Dos Pueblos High’s junior varsity girls’ tennis coach.