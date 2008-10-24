Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Tennis: Dos Pueblos JV Girls Top San Marcos

All of the sets were close, but the Chargers came away with the 10-8 win.

By Heather Bailey | October 24, 2008 | 10:39 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos’ junior varsity girls’ tennis team went head to head with San Marcos on Thursday.

They have always been tough to beat, but this year, we had five scheduled matches. The first four we split 2-2, with one of the matches at tie in sets, games and a tiebreaker.

You could say we were pretty evenly matched. We set out to dominate. We were pumped! I told my girls before the match not to worry because I woke up in the morning knowing we were gonna win. There was no doubt in my mind!

The Chargers played their little hearts out and fought for every point. I was most proud of their mental toughness. Even when they were down, they fought back, never gave up, changed the momentum and took the win.

All of the sets were close, but I am proud to say we were the last girls standing, with the final score 10-8. Any of the matches could have gone either way. They were that close in level, but what it came down to was that we wanted it more. Way to go Chargers!

Friday is our last scheduled match of the season at our home courts vs. Santa Ynez.

Singles:

No. 1 Chloe Warriner (2-1)
No. 2 Shelbi Nigh (2-1)
No. 3 Christina Daniel (1-1)
Secret weapon: Amber Rexford (1-0)

Doubles:

No. 1 Rashi Singh/Megha Manjunath (1-1)
No. 2 Gabi McDaniel/Rachel Amspoker (1-2)
No. 3 Lilli and Kim Preston (2-1)
Secret weapons: Hannah Schmitz/Emma Rennick (0-1)

Heather Bailey is Dos Pueblos High’s junior varsity girls’ tennis coach.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 